Aerial firing puts 4 behind bars in ICT Police ‘No To Weapon’ drive

ISLAMABAD, Aug 20 (APP):Aerial firing landed four suspects behind bars as Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police stepped up its “No To Weapon” campaign against illegal arms, display of weapons and aerial firing in the federal capital.

An ICT Police official told APP on Thursday that a team of Karachi Company Police Station took swift action against the suspects allegedly involved in aerial firing and arrested all four.

The police team recovered weapons and ammunition from their possession and registered cases against the accused under the relevant laws.

The official said the action was part of Islamabad Police’s ongoing “No To Weapon” campaign aimed at curbing illegal weapons, public display of arms and aerial firing across the capital.

He said aerial firing posed a serious threat to public safety and those putting the lives of citizens at risk would face strict legal action.

ICT Police reiterated that its crackdown against illegal weapons, display of arms and aerial firing would continue across Islamabad without discrimination.

The police also urged citizens to abide by the law and cooperate with law-enforcement personnel in efforts to keep the federal capital peaceful and secure.