Advisor on Aviation, SAPM health call on PM Kakar

ISLAMABAD, Jan 31 (APP):Advisor to PM on Aviation Air Marshal (R) Farhat Hussain Khan called on caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Wednesday and discussed matters relating to mutual interests.

The advisor briefed the prime minister about the ministerial matters and the progress of the government’s reform measures in the aviation sector.

SAPM on Health Dr. Amir Bilal called on caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar in Islamabad on January 31, 2024.

In a separate meeting, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr. Amir Bilal called on the prime minister and discussed matters of mutual concerns.

By Najam ul Hassan

Najam ul Hassan is a Sr. Reporter who reports on Prime Minister, President, Foreign Office, and special assignments.

