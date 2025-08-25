Adult Literacy Centre at AIOU brings new learning opportunities for its staff

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Aug 25 (APP):Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has successfully completed a three-month adult literacy course for its gardeners and security guards under the Adult Literacy Centre, marking a significant step in improving the lives of its employees through education.

A graceful certificate distribution ceremony was held. where the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood participated as the chief guest, said a press release on Monday.

Addressing to the audience, Dr. Nasir Mahmood focused on the importance of education for all, calling it the fundamental right of every individual.

He also focused that it was a matter of honor for AIOU that it not only provides education to students but also created literacy and learning opportunities for its own staff.

He further instructed the administrators of the Adult Literacy Centre to include professional training relevant to the employees’ work, in the next phase so that they could perform their duties more effectively.

“True success is achieved when knowledge and skills are accompanied by positive attitudes,” he said.

other faculty members, who participated the ceremony also expressed their views.

Certificates were also awarded certificates to the successful participants and appreciated their hard work and dedication.