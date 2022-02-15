ADB’s Country Director visits One Window Ehsaas Center

ISLAMABAD, Feb 15 (APP):Country Director of Asian Development Bank (ADB), Yong Ye Tuesday visited ‘One Window Ehsaas Center’ in Sitara Market of the federal capital where Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Senator Dr. Sania Nishtar welcomed him.

The visit explored collaborative options to expand the One Window Ehsaas operations all over the country. The ADB Country Director was briefed on the ‘One Stop Shop’ operations of Ehsaas which integrate all benefits for 14 different target groups in one space.

He highly appreciated the integration of wide range of services for social protection, financial inclusion, education, health and nutrition, and poverty graduation education at the One Window Ehsaas Center. Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sania said “Beneficiaries can access all Ehsaas services and benefits at the One Window centre”.

Following a detailed presentation on the consolidated Ehsaas services at One Window Center of Ehsaas, Country Director ADB was also given a round of the facility wherein he witnessed one window operations and interacted with staff and beneficiaries. From Ehsaas’ side, Secretary Ismat Tahira, Additional Secretary Syed Moazzam and Director General Naveed Akbar were also present at the center.

The One Window Ehsaas has six pillars: firstly, a one stop shop, the Ehsaas Center; secondly, back office digital interface; thirdly, a public facing digital information and services platform; the fourth component is a mobile app; the fifth component is cognitive API architecture the integrated database; and finally, the Ehsaas One-Window Beneficiary Selection and Targeting Policy. Collectively, these six pillars aim to ensure cohesiveness and coordination across the different programmes offered by different executing agencies and to improve beneficiary experience.