ISLAMABAD, Aug 26 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday received a telephone call from President of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) Masatsugu Asakawa.

President Asian Development Bank appreciated Pakistan’s role in facilitating evacuation of the ADB personnel stranded at the Kabul Airport.

The Prime Minister also acknowledged the cooperation of ADB with Pakistan in mitigating the negative impacts of COVID-19 pandemic, including supporting procurement of COVID Vaccines.