ADB country director calls on Awais Leghari

ISLAMABAD, Apr 04 (APP): Country Director Asian Development Bank (ADB) Yong Ye called on Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari here Thursday and assured complete assistance to Pakistan in power sector reforms.

The Minister shared plans to streamline the Power Division by forming a focused team for effective policy interventions, said a press release.

He said that the incumbent government was committed to brining complete reforms in the power sector of the country on priority basis.

Country Director Yong Ye pledged assistance in this endeavor with the help of experts from ABD in the hiring of the dedicated team.

Acknowledging the need for global expertise in reforming the sector, the Minister requested Country Director Yong Ye to identify reputable international firms capable of providing specialized knowledge and support for the said purpose.

Awais Leghari also highlighted the challenges posed by hill torrents in some areas of Punjab and emphasized the importance of investment from ADB to combat climate change.

The Country Director committed to investing in these areas, emphasizing the significance of both mitigation and adaptation strategies.

Yong Ye also recommended hiring a transaction advisor to propose long-term policy initiatives for the sustainable future of Distribution Companies (DISCOS).

Yong Ye lauded Pakistan’s National Energy Policy and reiterated full support for its successful implementation.