ADB completes feasibility of Islamabad inter-city bus terminal

ISLAMABAD, Jan 13 (APP):Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, on Tuesday met a delegation of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to review progress on the proposed Islamabad Inter-City Bus Terminal project.

ADB consultants briefed the meeting that the initial feasibility study for the project has been completed.

They said the bank is now working on developing a suitable financial model for the terminal, which will be integrated with Islamabad’s Metro Bus and Electric Feeder Bus services.

The participants were told that the project will also include modern electric vehicle charging stations.

The ADB delegation further informed the meeting that the bank is providing technical assistance for the preparation of the Islamabad Transport Master Plan.

Chairman CDA said ADB’s technical support should also be sought for securing carbon credits for environmentally friendly projects.

He said efforts were under way to provide residents of Islamabad with modern and sustainable transport facilities.

He added that the project would help ease traffic pressure on the city’s highways.

The meeting reaffirmed the commitment to fully utilise ADB’s technical expertise and experience in implementing the project.

The meeting, held at CDA Headquarters, was attended by CDA Member Engineering Syed Nafasat Raza, Member Finance Tahir Naeem, Director General Resource and other senior officers.