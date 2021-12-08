ADB approves 603 million dollars program for Ehsaas

ISLAMABAD, Dec 08 (APP):Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Wednesday approved a 603 million dollars program for Ehsaas.

According to the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Sania Nishtar, the program will ensure implementation of the poverty alleviation and social protection strategy of Ehsaas.

Dr. Sania said that new funding will boost education and health-related cash transfer programs.

She said that access to education and health for disadvantaged sections will be improved through conditional cash transfers in collaboration with ADB.