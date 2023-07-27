Action taken against HEC official for discouraging Holi celebrations, Senate told

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP): Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazir Tarar on Thursday confirmed that strong action was taken against an official from the Higher Education Commission (HEC) who had directed educational institutions not to celebrate the Hindu festival of Holi, deeming it incompatible with the country’s societal values and identity.

Responding to a calling attention notice, the minister said Islam also taught respect to other religions.

Danesh pointed out that on June 20, the HEC issued a directive to educational institutions, instructing them to refrain from celebrating Holi.

Senator Danesh Kumar vehemently criticized the Higher Education Commission (HEC) for issuing a discriminatory letter against the Hindu community, emphasizing that non-Muslims were equal citizens of the country.

He cited Quaid-e-Azam’s speech on September 11, 1947, wherein he declared minorities as equal citizens of the nation.

