Acting President welcomes Gaza ceasefire initiative as a step forward toward peace

ISLAMABAD, Oct 04 (APP):Acting President Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Saturday welcomed the growing prospects of a Gaza ceasefire as a positive sign and voiced hope that the development would lead to enduring peace in the Middle East.

The Acting President Sardar Ayaz Sadiq acknowledged the pivotal role played by the leadership of Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Türkiye, Jordan, Egypt, and Indonesia in facilitating the ceasefire efforts.

He appreciated the constructive engagement of Muslim leaders during their meeting with the U.S. President, where they adopted a firm stance in for an immediate cessation of war in Gaza.

Acting President Sardar Ayaz Sadiq welcomed Hamas’s statement regarding the ceasefire, calling it the first crucial step toward peace. He emphasized that further measures would be necessary to ensure that this progress continues and leads to sustainable stability in the region.

The Acting President also reaffirmed that the sacrifices of the Palestinian people would not go in vain. He reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to work in close coordination with its friendly and brotherly nations for the establishment of permanent peace in Palestine.

Acting President assured that Pakistan will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Palestine. He reiterated that Pakistan remains steadfast in its moral, political, and diplomatic support for the Palestinian cause and will persist in its efforts to achieve lasting peace, justice, and the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.