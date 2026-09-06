Acting President pays tribute to Pakistan Air Force

ISLAMABAD, Sep 06 (APP):Acting President, Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, has paid tribute to the martyrs and veterans of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Pakistan Air Force Day, saying the courage and professional record of the force remains a proud chapter in Pakistan’s history.

In a message on Pakistan Air Force Day, the Acting President said this marks the service of the men who defended Pakistan’s airspace and its national security. He said the PAF has earned the nation’s trust through its professionalism, discipline and commitment to the country’s defence.

Referring to the 1965 war, he said the courage and skill shown by PAF personnel during the conflict remain an example of service and sacrifice, and paid tribute to the martyrs and ghazis whose service continues to inspire.

Gilani said PAF played a crucial role in Marka-e-Haq and Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos, saying its readiness and professional capability helped protect Pakistan’s sovereignty and airspace.

He said the nation stands with its armed forces in safeguarding the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. He prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs, the safety of the veterans, and the success of the officers and personnel of the PAF.