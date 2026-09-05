 Acting President pays tribute to armed forces on Defence  Day

ISLAMABAD, Sep 05 (APP):Acting President Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, has paid tribute to the officers and soldiers of the Armed Forces of Pakistan, as well as to the martyrs and ghazis, on the occasion of Defence and Martyrs Day.

In a message, he said 6th September marks one of the defining chapters in Pakistan’s history, recalling the nation’s resolve, its unity and the sacrifices made for the country’s defence.

He said that during the 1965 war, the Armed Forces showed courage, professionalism and strategic skill in the face of the enemy’s designs, and that the nation stood alongside them, an example of what the country can achieve when it acts as one.

The sacrifices of the martyrs, he said, form the basis of Pakistan’s freedom, sovereignty and security. The nation salutes these men and their families, who gave everything for the country. Pakistan stands today as a sovereign state because of those sacrifices.

Institutions such as the Fauji Foundation continue to support the widows and children of martyrs, covering school fees, medical costs and pensions, a reminder that the cost of defending the country reaches well beyond the battlefield, he added.

Referring to the Marka-e-Haq, the Acting President commended the courage and professional capability shown by the Armed Forces, and acknowledged the role of the current military leadership in safeguarding national security while contributing to regional peace and dialogue.

Paying tribute to Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, COAS & Chief of Defence Forces, and the military leadership, Gilani said Pakistan is a peace-loving country that supports genuine efforts towards lasting peace and stability in the region. He pointed to initiatives such as the Makkah Agreement as reflecting Pakistan’s preference for dialogue and diplomacy over force.

He said Pakistan’s greatest strength lies in its people and its Armed Forces standing together, and that the mission of the martyrs must be carried forward through collective work for unity, democracy and development.

The Acting President prayed that Allah Almighty grant Pakistan peace and security, protect the personnel of the Armed Forces, and elevate the ranks of the martyrs.