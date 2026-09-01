Acting President Gilani visits Norwegian Ambassador’s residence to condole death of King Harald V

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (APP): Acting President Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani on Tuesday visited the residence of the Ambassador of Norway here and recorded his condolences in the condolence book opened following the passing of King Harald V of Norway.

He was received by senior officers of the embassy, according to a President House press release.

In his remarks, Acting President Gilani expressed profound sorrow over the passing of King Harald V and, on behalf of the Government and people of Pakistan and on his own behalf, extended his heartfelt condolences to King Haakon VIII, the Royal Family and the people of Norway.

He stated that King Harald V had served Norway with wisdom, dignity and devotion for over thirty-five years and that the late King’s long reign and dedicated service to his country and people would be remembered with great respect.

Gilani noted that, at this time of sorrow, the thoughts and prayers of the people of Pakistan were with King Haakon VIII, the Royal Family and the people of Norway, and prayed that the departed soul may rest in eternal peace.