Acting President Gilani stresses wider access to literacy

ISLAMABAD, Sep 07 (APP):Acting President Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani has stressed the need for concerted efforts to expand access to literacy and learning opportunities, particularly for children and adults who remain outside the formal education system.

In his message on International Literacy Day, Gilani said literacy is essential for enabling individuals to make informed decisions, access opportunities and participate more effectively in society. He emphasised the importance of strengthening non-formal education, adult literacy and skills development to address barriers to learning.

The Acting President said the rapidly changing technological environment also requires greater focus on digital competencies and practical skills alongside foundational literacy. He called for greater attention to disadvantaged and remote areas so that access to education and learning opportunities can be widened.

He also highlighted the important role of teachers, parents, educationists and community workers in promoting literacy and education, saying their contribution to shaping future generations deserves continued support and recognition.

Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani called for collective efforts by the Federal and Provincial Governments, educational institutions, the private sector and civil society to promote a culture of learning and knowledge across the country.