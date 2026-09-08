Acting President Gilani stresses respect for humanity, promoting peace, interfaith harmony

ISLAMABAD, Sep 8 (APP): Acting President Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani on Tuesday called for strengthening tolerance, respect for humanity, peace and interfaith harmony in the country, urging all segments of society to work together for a peaceful, united and strong country.

Addressing the International Interfaith Peace Conference titled “Pakistan’s Role in Promoting Global Peace, Interfaith Harmony, Respect for Humanity and Promotion of the Paigham-e-Pakistan Narrative,” he said national security and national unity could not be separated from each other.

The event was organized by Interfaith Council for Peace and Harmony, and Majlis Ulma-e-Pakistan.

Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani said scholars, religious leaders, parliament, media, civil society and particularly the youth had an important role in achieving this objective. He called for transforming the Constitution from merely a document into a national commitment through which tolerance, respect for humanity, peace, patience, acceptance and interfaith harmony become part of daily national life.

“Let us all renew our pledge today that we will build Pakistan not with hatred, but with love,” he said, adding that Pakistan wanted peace and was ready to play a responsible role in this regard.

The acting president said Pakistan would continue to play its role for a strong, united and peaceful country. He also paid rich tribute to the martyrs and veterans who had sacrificed their lives for the defence and security of the nation.

He said Pakistan had faced terrorism, extremism and violence for decades, while its security forces and armed forces had made continuous efforts to defeat hostile elements and terrorist groups. Referring to operations against terrorism, including Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos, he said these demonstrated Pakistan’s determination to protect its peace and security.

Mr. Gilani said defence was Pakistan’s necessity while peace remained its destination. Strengthening defence, he added, was aimed at protecting sovereignty, ensuring regional stability and safeguarding the welfare of the people rather than promoting war.

He said Pakistan had always supported dialogue, reconciliation and peaceful solutions at the international level and had played a responsible role in reducing tensions during major regional conflicts.

The acting president also emphasized the protection of minority rights, saying it was not only a constitutional responsibility but also a religious, moral and national obligation. He said Pakistan’s Constitution guaranteed social equality, religious freedom and fundamental rights to all citizens.

He noted the valuable contributions of minority communities to the country in education, health, defence, politics, economy, social service and other fields.

Gilani said Parliament had an important role in promoting tolerance, equality and equal rights. He termed the establishment of a Parliamentary Forum for minority communities an important step towards highlighting their issues, strengthening their parliamentary participation and ensuring greater representation in national decision-making.

He said respect for humanity was among the fundamental teachings of Islam, which placed great emphasis on protecting human dignity, life, property and fundamental rights. He said the life of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) provided an excellent example of justice, tolerance, good treatment of people belonging to different religions and peaceful coexistence.

He said a strong society was one where people belonging to different beliefs and identities were respected, protected and given freedom to practise their religion. He said these principles were also reflected in Pakistan’s ideology and constitutional framework.

He said Pakistan was a multi-religious society and its Constitution guaranteed all citizens social equality, religious freedom and fundamental rights. He recalled that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had envisioned a state where every citizen could live according to his or her beliefs.

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sardar Muhammad Yousaf said every person in Pakistan, irrespective of religious affiliation, was free to live according to his or her faith. He said Pakistan was a peaceful country and was playing a key role in maintaining international peace. He stressed that respect for humanity was a common value in all religions.

Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad said the conference aimed to promote religious harmony. He said Pakistan did not favour war but could effectively respond when war was imposed upon it, referring to “Maarka-e-Haq” and the role of the armed forces under the leadership of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir.

Maulana Azad, who is also Chairman Interfaith Council for Peace and Harmony said Pakistan always advocated unity and peace.

Pioneer Pastor of City Harvest Church Kong Hee expressed his love for Pakistan and its people, stressing that unity at every level was essential. He called for compassion towards suffering people and collective efforts to stand against hatred and promote peace.

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Tourism Sardar Yasir Ilyas said serving humanity was a common value in all religions. He described Pakistanis as ambassadors of peace and said there was no discrimination on the basis of religion in Pakistan.

He highlighted the country’s potential for religious tourism and announced plans for the first-ever religious tourism conference to showcase Pakistan’s religious heritage and tourism potential.

The acting president also distributed peace awards among dignitaries in recognition of their services and contributions towards peace and interfaith harmony.