Acting President Gilani lauds security forces for eliminating 11 terrorists in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, Sep 9 (APP): Acting President Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani on Wednesday paid tribute to the security forces for eliminating 11 terrorists in an operation carried out in Balochistan.

The acting president, in a statement, commended the courage, professional capability, and unwavering resolve of the security forces, terming the recovery of a huge quantity of explosive materials from the terrorists’ hideout in Washuk area of the province a major success.

Gilani said that no force could shake Pakistan’s resolve to eliminate terrorism and that the entire nation stood firmly alongside its security forces, who continued to make sacrifices for the peace and security of the country.

The acting president reaffirmed commitment to achieve lasting peace and stability across the country, including Balochistan.