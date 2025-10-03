Acting President Gilani invites Speaker of Malaysian Lower House, Dewan Negara President for ISC

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 03 (APP):Acting President of Pakistan and Founding Chairman of the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference (ISC), Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani on Friday held separate telephone conversations with the Speaker of Malaysia’s lower house, Tan Sri Dato’ Dr Johari Abdul, and resident of the Dewan Negara, Datuk Awang Bemee Awang Ali Basah.

Gilani extended invitations to both leaders to attend the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference, being hosted by the Senate of Pakistan in Islamabad from 10–12 November 2025, a Presidency’s news release said.

During the discussions, the acting president underlined the importance of parliamentary diplomacy in promoting regional peace, understanding, and cooperation. He appreciated Malaysia’s steadfast friendship with Pakistan and its constructive role in fostering inter-parliamentary ties.

Both Malaysian leaders welcomed the invitation and expressed their keenness to further deepen collaboration between the parliaments of Pakistan and Malaysia.