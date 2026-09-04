Acting President Gilani briefed on regional security situation

ISLAMABAD, Sep 4 (APP):Acting President, Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani on Friday was briefed on the regional security situation, especially matters affecting Pakistan’s peace and stability during a meeting with Pakistan’s Ambassador to Afghanistan Ubaid Ur Rehman Nizamani here at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

In a separate meeting, World Chairman and Ambassador at Large, International Human Rights Commission, Dr. Muhammad Shahid Amin Khan, also called on the acting president and presented him the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Lifetime Achievement Award, a Presidency’s news release said.

In another meeting, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) City President for Multan, Malik Naseem Labar, called on the acting president and apprised him of political matters related to Multan and South Punjab.

Chairman of National Insurance Company Limited, Ali Syed, paid a courtesy call on Acting President Gilani and apprised him of the performance, overall progress and key initiatives of the company.

During a meeting with Chairman of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chapter and senior leader of PPP, Farzand Ali Wazir, matters regarding KP’s overall law and order situation and party affairs came under discussion.