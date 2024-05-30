Acting president for maximum public relief through upcoming budget

ISLAMABAD, May 30 (APP): Acting President Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani on Thursday stressed the need for extending maximum relief to the masses through the upcoming federal budget, and the formulation of a comprehensive strategy to enhance the revenue.

The acting president said this in a meeting with Minister of Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb, who called on him here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The finance minister briefed the acting president about the ongoing preparations for the upcoming people-friendly budget and the government’s measures to reduce inflation.

The minister said that a remarkable reduction in the inflation rate manifested the government’s constant and undeterred actions by the government.

By Ishtiaq Rao

Ishtiaq Ahmed is a Sr. Reporter who reports on Prime Minister, President, Foreign Office, and special assignments. Backed by 20-year experience, he has written for local and foreign newspapers. Reach out at 03335293238/ [email protected]/ X: ishtiaqrao

