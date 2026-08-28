Acting President felicitates Iftikhar Gilani on his successful election as AJK PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 28 (APP): Acting President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Friday, felicitated Barrister Iftikhar Gilani on his successful election as Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

He expressed his best wishes and prayers for the newly elected Prime Minister.

Ayaz Sadiq said Barrister Iftikhar Gilani’s election reflected the confidence of the members of the AJK Legislative Assembly in his leadership abilities.

He expressed hope that the newly elected Prime Minister would use his political insight and leadership skills to steer AJK towards development, prosperity and public welfare.

Acting President also said that the federal government would continue to extend its full support and cooperation for the development and prosperity of AJK.

He said the welfare of the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir remained a priority. He appreciated the continuity of the democratic process in AJK and termed it a commendable development.

Ayaz Sadiq prayed for the success of AJK Prime Minister Barrister Iftikhar Gilani and for the progress and prosperity of the people of AJK.