Acting President commends security forces for eliminating 14 Indian-backed terrorists in Khuzdar

ISLAMABAD, Oct 04 (APP):Acting President of Pakistan Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has paid rich tribute to security forces for eliminating fourteen Indian-sponsored terrorists during an operation in Khuzdar.

The Acting President commended the decisive and commendable actions of the security forces against “Fitna-e-Hindustan,” stating that their courage and professionalism continue to safeguard the nation’s peace and sovereignty.

He lauded the unwavering determination of the Pakistan Armed Forces in their mission to eradicate terrorism from the country, describing their sacrifices and steadfast commitment as a source of pride for the entire nation.

Acting President emphasized that the whole nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the Pakistan Armed Forces in the fight against terrorism. He expressed confidence that with the collective resolve of the people and the security institutions, Pakistan will soon succeed in eliminating terrorism from its soil once for all.

The Acting President reaffirmed that the subversive elements backed by “Fitna-e-Hindustan” would soon meet their inevitable end. He also paid homage to the valiant soldiers of Pakistan’s security forces who continue to display extraordinary courage and bravery in the defense of the motherland.

He also praised the courage and dedication of the brave sons of the soil who continue to fight terrorism with unwavering resolve, striving to secure lasting peace and stability across the nation.