Acting FS, MEPs discuss Pakistan-EU relations

ISLAMABAD, Sep 24 (APP): Acting Foreign Secretary Ambassador Khalil Hashmi met a delegation of Members of the European Parliament, led by MEP Mary Khan-Hohloch of AfD party of Germany here on Thursday and had a candid and constructive exchange of views on Pakistan-EU relations, including GSP+, legislative reforms and regional developments.

The MEPs appreciated Pakistan’s mediation role in the US-Iran conflict and showed understanding of Pakistan’s perspectives on core issues.

The interaction provided a useful opportunity to better understand each other’s perspectives and reaffirm the importance of continued dialogue and engagement between Pakistan and the EU.