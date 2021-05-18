Across the board accountability hallmark of PM's policy: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, May 18 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday said across the board accountability was the hallmark of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s policy, under which every individual facing allegations stood answerable as per law.

“All citizens are equal in the eyes of law. Now there will be investigations into all allegations whether these are against opposition leaders, cabinet members, bureaucracy or any institution,” he said in a series of tweets.

He said the principle of ‘answerability’ would be implemented on everyone facing any accusations, adding it was the change in the system that had been promised.

The minister said it was only possible in the Imran Khan’s government that the allegations were probed, if leveled against whosoever. While contrary to it during the tenures of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party, media had been highlighting wrongdoings loud and clear, but all went unheard.

Now, he said, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government had changed the system as it strongly believed that government officials should have fear of accountability, besides influential personalities were also not above the law.

Fawad said the PM was apprised about the matter of Ring Road project that 23-kilometer stretch was added in the original alignment to benefit housing societies that led to additional payment of Rs20 billion on account of land procurement.

Following which, the minister said, the Punjab Chief Minister as well as Commissioner Rawalpindi were asked to probe the matter.

According to the initial inquiry, he said, the commissioner confirmed the reports that former commissioner and some officers were involved in the scandal, suggesting sending the matter to the departments concerned for further investigation.

However, he clarified that so far there was no evidence of involvement of any minister or adviser in the matter.