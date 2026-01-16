Friday, January 16, 2026
Achakzai notified as leader of opposition in NA

ISLAMABAD, Jan 16 (APP):The National Assembly Secretariat on Friday issued a notification declaring Mahmood Khan Achakzai, MNA, as the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly.
According to the notification, issued under Rule 39 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, 2007, the decision was approved by the Speaker of the National Assembly and has taken effect from Jan 16, 2026.
Achakzai, a senior parliamentarian and head of his party, will now assume the constitutional role of the opposition leader in the lower house of parliament.
The position carries key responsibilities, including consultation in important state appointments and playing a central role in parliamentary oversight.
The office of the Leader of the Opposition had remained under discussion in recent weeks amid evolving parliamentary alignments.
