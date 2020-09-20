Accountability to continue no matter how many APCs opposition holds: Shahbaz Gill

LAHORE, Sep 20 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill Sunday termed all parties conference (APC) of the opposition “Pakistan Lootmar Association”, saying that it was being held in Islamabad today for almost 5th time in a short span of two years.

Addressing a press conference here at Press Information Department, he said that Shahbaz Gill said that there was a loud and clear message for the opposition parties that the accountability process would continue at all costs, no matter how many APCs they hold.

He said that incumbent government would implement two agendas one of human development and the other of accountability.

To a query, he said that the government job was to provide conducive environment for accountability and rest was the job of the courts. Shahbaz Gill said that in the past, the opposition parties had not held so many APCs. He said that holding of APCs so frequently was showed their thirst for money laundering, which was still not satiating.

He said those who were going to attend the APC were big thieves and unfortunately the event was a gathering of such elite who had never let the poor segments of society rise.

He said that entire Sharif family, who used to consider themselve as the king of Punjab, were present today as the courtiers before Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The special assistant said that passage of the money-laundering bill was an issue for smugglers or corrupt people. Shahbaz Gill said that in the past, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) were involved in mud-slinging against each other.

He said that vision of the leaders of the “Lootmar Association” was based on lies.

He said that when they were held accountable, they call it political victimisation, adding that those who always think of their personal interests could never give priority to national interests.

About cases against the Sharif family, Shahbaz Gill said that they were afraid of accountability. He wondered what were the businesses which helped Shehbaz Sharif increase his assets by 1000 per cent. He said that the main purpose behind the APC was to get an NRO [National Reconciliation Ordinance], a deal through which they could get away with their illegal wealth. Dr Asim was facing money laundering charges of Rs 462 billion, Bilawal Bhutto of Rs 5 billion, Sharjeel Memon worth Rs 5 billion, Agha Siraj Durrani of over Rs 1 billion, Khursheed Shah facing charges of illegal assets of Rs 500 billion, etc., he added.

He said, “These two groups were meeting today at the APC and the third group was one which offers ‘rent a crowd’.” The Maulana [Fazl-ur-Rehman] uses children for his political motives who come to acquire religious education, he alleged. Shahbaz Gill said that when Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government came to power, the country’s economy was in a shambles. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan strived to stabilise the national economy.

Later, COVID-19 crisis emerged and the opposition thought the situation would help them in ending their accountability. He said that criminals always wanted chaos because such things go into their favour. He said that during COVID-19, the incumbent government stood with the poor segment of society. Prime Minister Imran Khan did not leave the poor people alone during coronavirus situation, adding that Pakistan was the only country where mosques were not closed during COVID-19.

He said that some people make fun when Prime Minister Imran Khan talks about cattle-breeding, but the international research institutes say that poverty ends when some asset is given into the hands of common people, which might be a cow, a goat, a calf, etc.

He said that deserving people had been given their rights under the Ehsaas programme without any discrimination. Revival of country’s respect in the comity of nations is another achievement, although still there is a long way to go, he added.

He said, “Allah Almighty blessed us with respect on Afghan peace process”, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision of self-dependence earned respect for the country.

The government revived China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and top priority was given to agriculture sector, he added. Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project was launched, Railways Main Line-1 project had been started, the special assistant added.

Imran Khan had initiated long-term programmes for welfare of people. Approval of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) bill by the parliament was another milestone achieved by the PTI government, Panagah (Shelter homes) had been set up to facilitate needy people, he said.