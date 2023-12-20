AC Shalimar arrested five individuals on price hikes

ISLAMABAD, Dec 20 (APP):Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Nehel Hafiz on Tuesday conducted a comprehensive inspection of the markets of the Shalimar subdivision and arrested five individuals on price hikes.

ICT spokesman Dr Abdullah Tabasum said, that to ensure fair pricing directed by Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon, the ICT officials scrutinized various areas, including G-11 Markaz and its surrounding areas.

Assistant Commissioner Shalimar meticulously inspected prices at key locations such as fruit/vegetable stalls, meat/chicken shops, restaurants, grocery stores, and bakeries, where she took swift action against violators, he added.

He further said, that taking a firm stand against inflated prices, AC Shalimar imposed fines on several owners and managers. Meanwhile, five individuals were apprehended and promptly handed over to the local police.

Moreover, others found in violation were not let off lightly, as they received warnings under the law. The initiative underscores the commitment to maintaining price stability and protecting the community from unjust economic practices, he concluded.