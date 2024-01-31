AC arrests 4, seals petrol pump over rules violation

ISLAMABAD, Jan 31 (APP):On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, the Assistant Commissioner (AC) City on Wednesday visited various areas of the City Subdivision and inspected petrol pumps in these areas.

The AC checked the petrol pumps in G-6, G-7, Blue Area, F-7, F-6 and surrounding areas.

ICT’s Spokesman, Dr Abdullah Tabasum said that the police have arrested four accused while sealed one petrol pump for charging more prices than the fixed rates of OGRA.

Meanwhile, two accused were also arrested for malfunctioning measuring instruments.

He said that warnings were also issued over the poor sanitation.

On the occasion, AC warned the petrol pump owners to strictly comply with government rates in the petrol sale.

Strict action would be taken against the violators as per law.