AC arrests 15 accused over pricehike

ISLAMABAD, Jan 30 (APP): Following the directives of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Potohar Sub Division on Tuesday raided various areas of the Division to ensure price lists of edible commodities.

During the raid at a vegetable market, police arrested 15 accused over the violations of price hikes. The accused were involved in overpricing and for not showing price lists of edibles.

He also served notices and warnings to rule violators.

On the occasion, AC warned that strict compliance with the government price of edibles would be ensured and no one would be allowed to violate the rules.

It is pertinent to mention here that the crackdown against encroachers and price hikes is being continued daily