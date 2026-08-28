ISLAMABAD, Aug 28 (APP):Chairman Tehreek-e-Jawanan Pakistan Muhammad Abdullah Gul has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the tragic incident at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), in which 14 newborn babies reportedly lost their lives after being burnt in the nursery.

In a statement, Gul extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, saying that the loss of newborn children was an unbearable tragedy for their parents and families. He prayed that Allah Almighty grant them patience and strength to endure this immense loss.

Gul said the tragic incident had raised serious questions about the safety arrangements, emergency response mechanisms and administrative standards at major public-sector hospitals in the federal capital. He said PIMS had been serving the people for several decades and required continuous investment and upgradation to meet modern healthcare and safety standards.

He observed that the federal government allocates substantial funds to the health sector every year and PIMS remains an important component of the federal healthcare system. If funds had previously been allocated for the hospital’s upgradation, infrastructure or safety systems, he said, their utilisation should be subjected to a comprehensive and transparent audit.

The TJP chairman questioned why no senior administrative official had so far accepted responsibility for the tragedy. He also called for the investigation process to remain completely impartial, saying that officials whose own decisions or administrative conduct could come under scrutiny should not be made members of an inquiry committee.

Gul further demanded a thorough investigation into reports that the fire brigade allegedly reached the hospital after an unusually long delay. If there was any delay in the emergency response, he said, its causes must be determined and those responsible for negligence or dereliction of duty should be held accountable.

He also called for a detailed investigation into the role of the hospital administration, officers on duty, nursing staff and all other personnel responsible for the safety and management of the nursery at the time of the incident.

Gul said that if criminal negligence or serious dereliction of duty was established against any individual, a criminal case should be registered and legal action taken strictly in accordance with the law, without allowing anyone to escape accountability because of their position or influence.

The TJP chairman demanded to prime minister a suspension of health is not enough but an independent, transparent and impartial inquiry under the supervision of Honourable High Court judges, with the inquiry report to be completed and made public within 15 days because it’s matter of 14 children murder.

He stressed that the purpose of the inquiry should not be to make any individual a scapegoat, but to establish the facts, determine responsibility and recommend concrete measures to prevent such tragedies in the future.

Gul said the deaths of 14 newborn babies constituted a national tragedy and that the state had a fundamental responsibility to ensure justice for the bereaved families. He urged the government to conduct an immediate and comprehensive safety audit of fire protection, emergency response, neonatal units and intensive-care facilities in all major public-sector hospitals across the country.

“Those responsible for negligence must be brought to justice, and every possible measure must be taken to ensure that no other family suffers the loss of a child in circumstances that could have been prevented,” he said.