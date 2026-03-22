Abdul Hameed Lone condoles death of Sherry Rehman’s daughter

ISLAMABAD, Mar 22 (APP):All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) senior leader Abdul Hameed Lone has expressed his condolences over the death of Senator Sherry Rehman’s daughter.

In a statement issued here, he said he was deeply saddened to hear about the sudden demise of Sherry Rehman’s daughter, calling it a profound tragedy.

“This is an immense loss. May Allah grant you the strength to bear this grief,” he stated.

He prayed that Allah Almighty forgive the deceased, elevate her ranks, and grant patience and fortitude to the bereaved family.

“In this difficult time, we stand in solidarity with you in your grief,” he added.

He further prayed that Allah Almighty grant the late Marvi Malik the highest place in Jannat-ul-Firdous.