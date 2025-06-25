Abbasi visits Rawalpindi Locomotive workshop to review repairing work

ISLAMABAD, Jun 25 (APP): Federal Minister for Railways, Muhammad Hanif Abbasi on Wednesday made surprise visit to Rawalpindi Locomotive Workshop to review the ongoing repair and maintenance work there and the relevant authorities’ briefed him about the condition of locomotives.

During the visit, the minister issued strict instructions to ensure immediate repair and maintenance of inoperative engines, ensuring that no compromise would be made on quality and speed in repairing railway engines, said a press release.

He said that performance of locomotives was the foundation of the railway system and directed that no negligence would be tolerated under any circumstances.

Hanif Abbasi urged the authorities concerned to emphasis on advance strategy to avoid locomotive failures in the future.

The minister also held special meeting with representatives of Railway workers union and they presented their issues and concerns before the federal minister. He instructed for taking immediate steps to resolve the problems of workers on priories basis.

He emphasized that railway workers were the strong pillar of the railway system and appreciated the passion and hard work of the workshop staff.