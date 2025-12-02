Abbasi urges Discover Pakistan to highlight railways achievements

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 2 (APP): Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi on Tuesday urged Discover Pakistan to spotlight Pakistan Railways’ unprecedented reforms, successes, and public-service initiatives, noting that the broadcaster already plays a vital role in showcasing the country’s valleys, lakes, and mountains to the world.

Addressing the National Tourism Award 2025 ceremony—organized by Discover Pakistan in collaboration with the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation—as the chief guest, Abbasi praised the channel’s remarkable contribution to promoting the nation’s tourism industry.

Highlighting tourism’s role in shaping a positive global image, the minister said it remains essential for strengthening the economy, enhancing international relations, and projecting Pakistan’s soft image abroad.

Abbasi reaffirmed the government’s commitment to advancing sustainable tourism through improved infrastructure, security, connectivity, and communication.

He stressed the need to align cultural heritage tourism, adventure tourism, eco-tourism, and community-based tourism with international standards to enhance their global appeal.

Paying tribute to digital storytellers and individuals promoting tourism, he commended young creators for capturing and sharing Pakistan’s natural beauty through their photography and storytelling.

The minister underscored Pakistan Railways’ significance as a pillar of national progress, reiterating the ministry’s resolve to modernize the sector in line with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s vision.

He said ongoing reforms—including the development of state-of-the-art stations, enhanced transparency, digital upgrades, improved passenger services, increased revenue collection, and expanded regional connectivity—are central to this transformation.

Abbasi also lauded the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, saying the respect and confidence Pakistan has earned internationally under their valour and strategic vision is unprecedented.

He added that the world now sees Pakistan as a strong, dignified, and confident state—an outcome he described as the collective success of the government.