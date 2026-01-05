Abbasi reaffirms solidarity with Kashmiris

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 05 (APP):Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi on Monday reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on the occasion of the Right to Self-Determination Day.

In a message issued on the day, the minister said that the right to self-determination is a fundamental, internationally recognised and inalienable right of the Kashmiri people.

He stressed that the Kashmir dispute remains unresolved and must be settled in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people and the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council.

Condemning India’s unilateral and illegal actions in the occupied territory, Abbasi said these measures were a blatant violation of international law and UN resolutions.

He particularly criticised the revocation of Articles 370 and 35A, calling it a deliberate attempt to alter the disputed status and demographic structure of occupied Kashmir.

The minister expressed deep concern over the continued military siege, crackdowns and state-sponsored repression by Indian forces in the occupied territory.

He said that Kashmiri women, children and youth were facing systematic and grave human rights violations under Indian occupation.

Hanif Abbasi warned that India’s illegal actions posed a serious threat to peace and stability in the entire region.

He urged the United Nations to ensure immediate and effective implementation of Security Council resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir.

Reiterating Pakistan’s principled stance, the minister said that Pakistan would continue its political, moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people until they are granted their legitimate right to self-determination in accordance with international commitments.