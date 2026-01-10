Saturday, January 10, 2026
HomeNationalAbbasi praises security forces for eliminating 11 terrorists in KPK
National

Abbasi praises security forces for eliminating 11 terrorists in KPK

APP LOGO
6
- Advertisement -
ISLAMABAD, Jan 10 (APP):Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi Saturday paid rich tribute to the security forces for successfully neutralizing 11 terrorists belonging to Fitna-al-Khawarij during operations carried out in North Waziristan and Kurram, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK).
In a statement, the minister said that security personnel had demonstrated extraordinary courage, professionalism and unwavering commitment in the ongoing war against terrorism.
He lauded their timely and effective action, which prevented potential threats to innocent civilians and national security.
Hanif Abbasi reaffirmed that the resolve of the security forces to completely eliminate Fitna-al-Khawarij remains unshakable, adding that such operations reflect Pakistan’s firm determination to eradicate terrorism in all its forms.
He emphasized that the role of the security forces and law-enforcement agencies in safeguarding the lives and property of citizens is a matter of pride for the entire nation.
The minister said that the whole nation stands shoulder to shoulder with its brave security forces in the fight against terrorism and will continue to support all efforts aimed at ensuring lasting peace and stability in the country.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan