Abbasi praises security forces for eliminating 11 terrorists in KPK

ISLAMABAD, Jan 10 (APP):Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi Saturday paid rich tribute to the security forces for successfully neutralizing 11 terrorists belonging to Fitna-al-Khawarij during operations carried out in North Waziristan and Kurram, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK).

In a statement, the minister said that security personnel had demonstrated extraordinary courage, professionalism and unwavering commitment in the ongoing war against terrorism.

He lauded their timely and effective action, which prevented potential threats to innocent civilians and national security.

Hanif Abbasi reaffirmed that the resolve of the security forces to completely eliminate Fitna-al-Khawarij remains unshakable, adding that such operations reflect Pakistan’s firm determination to eradicate terrorism in all its forms.

He emphasized that the role of the security forces and law-enforcement agencies in safeguarding the lives and property of citizens is a matter of pride for the entire nation.

The minister said that the whole nation stands shoulder to shoulder with its brave security forces in the fight against terrorism and will continue to support all efforts aimed at ensuring lasting peace and stability in the country.