Abbasi expresses grief over demise of former Speaker Sindh Assembly

ISLAMABAD, Oct 15 (APP):Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of former Speaker of Sindh Assembly, Agha Siraj Durrani.

Expressing heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, Hanif Abbasi said that Agha Siraj Durrani was a dear brother whose passing has left him deeply saddened. “In this hour of grief, I extend my sincere sympathies to his family,” he added.

He described Agha Siraj Durrani as a dignified, compassionate and sincere leader who devoted his life to public service. “With his demise, a golden chapter in politics and parliamentary traditions has come to an end,” the minister added.

The minister said that Agha Siraj Durrani’s services and contributions will always be remembered, adding that the nation has lost a devoted and selfless leader.

He prayed that Almighty Allah grant patience and strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss. “Agha Siraj Durrani’s memory and his lifelong services will forever remain in our hearts,” he said.

The minister prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and for the elevation of his ranks in Jannat-ul-Firdous.