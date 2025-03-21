Abbasi directs to expand, modernize railway hospitals

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Mar 21 (APP):Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi on Friday directed authorities to enhance the capacity of railway hospitals, upgrade their infrastructure, and explore public-private partnerships to improve service quality and management.

Chairing a high-level meeting to review the performance of Pakistan Railway Advisory and Consultancy Services (PRACS) and the General Manager Welfare and Special Initiatives (GM W&SI), the minister emphasized that providing better healthcare facilities is a fundamental right of railway employees.

The meeting focused on assessing operational efficiency, development plans, and future strategies for both institutions.

The officials briefed the minister on the current state of healthcare services within Pakistan Railways, highlighting that eight railway hospitals and 44 dispensaries are operational across the country.

Over the past year, nearly 240,194 patients have benefited from these facilities, which offer essential diagnostic services such as laboratory tests, X-rays,and ultrasounds.

The review also covered the educational institutions under GMW&SI, which manage 14 schools and one college within railway colonies.

The minister underscored the importance of improving teaching standards to ensure students receive quality education and can compete at the national level.

PRACS, a key consultancy body of Pakistan Railways, was also evaluated during the meeting.

While acknowledging its contributions, Hanif Abbasi stressed the need for modernization, cost efficiency, greater transparency, and the establishment of clear, measurable targets.

He announced that a comprehensive performance review of PRACS would be conducted in June 2025 to assess its progress on these objectives.

Reaffirming his commitment to institutional efficiency, the minister called for tangible improvements in the coming months.

He urged PRACS and GMW&SI to deliver measurable results that align with Pakistan Railways’ long-term vision.

The meeting was attended by the Chairman of Pakistan Railways, members of the Board of Directors and other senior officials.