Abbasi commends security forces for successful operation in Bajaur

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 29 (APP): Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi Monday paid rich tribute to Pakistan’s security forces for conducting a successful intelligence-based operation in the Khar area of Bajaur.

In a statement, the minister lauded the professionalism and bravery of the security personnel for eliminating five Indian-sponsored militants during the operation.

He said the successful action reflects the high level of preparedness and commitment of the armed forces in safeguarding the country against terrorism.

Hanif Abbasi also paid homage to Major Adeel Zaman, who embraced martyrdom during the operation.

He said the sacrifice of Major Adeel Zaman is a source of pride for the entire nation and stands as a shining example of courage and devotion to duty.

The minister reiterated that the war against terrorism will continue until the complete elimination of militants.

He emphasized that the whole nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the security forces in their unwavering fight against terrorism.

Hanif Abbasi reaffirmed the government’s resolve to fully support the armed forces in ensuring lasting peace and stability in the country.