Aamir Ibrahim highlights role of emerging markets at Mobile World Congress 2026

ISLAMABAD, Mar 06 (APP):Chief Executive Officer of Jazz, Aamir Ibrahim, said emerging markets are playing an increasing role in shaping global discussions on technology adoption, digital platforms, and financial inclusion.

JazzWorld marked a strong presence at the Mobile World Congress 2026 held in Barcelona, where global leaders discussed the future of Artificial Intelligence (AI), digital platforms, and inclusive digital economies.

The JazzWorld delegation, led by Aamir Ibrahim, represented Pakistan in several high-level discussions on the evolving global digital ecosystem, said a news release received here on Friday.

Speaking at a session titled “AI x Fintech: The New Rules of Intelligent Finance,” Ibrahim said the long-term impact of AI will depend on trust, scale, and inclusion. He noted that AI can help convert digital and behavioural data into financial identity, which could expand access to financial services for underserved communities. He stressed that such systems must be designed with transparency, clear explanations, and safeguards against exclusion.

During another session, “The Evolution of Mobile Driven Commerce,” Ibrahim said mobile phones have become the main gateway to economic participation in countries like Pakistan. He added that telecom operators are evolving into digital platforms that combine services such as payments, lending, entertainment, and protection in one mobile ecosystem, enabling millions to join the digital economy.

In the discussion “The Voice of the Global South: Redefining Global Governance,” Ibrahim stressed the need for global AI governance frameworks to reflect the realities of emerging markets. He said AI systems and language models should be built using local data and aligned with cultural contexts and national priorities to ensure inclusive technology.

Speaking at another session titled “Blink and You’ll Miss It: The Power of Micro-Moments,” Ibrahim said everyday mobile activities — such as sending money, streaming content, or accessing healthcare — represent significant economic activity in emerging markets. He added that with the support of AI and advanced connectivity, these small interactions can help digital platforms better understand users and provide trusted services at scale.

During the event, the JazzWorld delegation also met global industry leaders, technology partners, and policymakers to discuss ways to build inclusive digital ecosystems in emerging markets. These discussions highlighted how mobile-first economies are using technology to expand financial access, strengthen digital infrastructure, and boost economic participation.