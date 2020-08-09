A year on, IIOJK suffers, simmers in anger

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (APP): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, one year has passed since the Modi-led Indian fascist government repealed Kashmir’s special status and divided it into two union territories, but it has been 12 months without any business and the private sector and tourism are in a shambles.

According to Kashmir Media Service, there is no tourism for the past one year and this year too due to the pandemic, there are no signs of revival.

A KCCI report says that the total losses since 5th August 2019 till date are over Rs 45,000 corer and job losses in a small place like Kashmir amount to 4.54 lakh.

Thousands of families in IIOJK have no means of income due to the continued siege. The common refrain on the streets is that the Indian government was doing nothing for the people’s economic revival.

“There is zero development, zero jobs and zero control on situation. In the past one year, they have been lying to people and the media in New Delhi has been unfair to us,” said Aqib Ahmad, who was working with the private communication network before the siege of 5th August, last year.

“It seems that the IIOJK administration is hiding behind coronavirus to cover up its failures,” a shopkeeper in Lal Chowk said.