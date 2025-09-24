Wednesday, September 24, 2025
HomeNationalA street vendor sprays bubbles into the air with bubble guns to...
NationalPhotosPhoto Feature

A street vendor sprays bubbles into the air with bubble guns to attract children at Clock Tower Chowk.

APP28-240925 FAISALABAD: September 24 – A street vendor sprays bubbles into the air with bubble guns to attract children at Clock Tower Chowk. APP/TWR/TZD/SSH
5
- Advertisement -
A street vendor sprays bubbles into the air with bubble guns to attract children at Clock Tower Chowk.
APP28-240925
FAISALABAD: September 24 –
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan