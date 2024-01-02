“A seasoned politician and great national asset”: PM condoles passing of Sartaj Aziz

ISLAMABAD, Jan 02 (APP):Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday expressed his grief over the passing of senior politician and former federal minister Sartaj Aziz, lauding him as a “seasoned politician” and a “great national asset.”

Conveying his condolence to the grieving family, the prime minister prayed to Allah Almighty for the elevation of late Sartaj Aziz’s status in paradise.

He said that besides being a learned and seasoned politician, Sartaj Aziz was also an active member of the Pakistan Movement, solidifying his stature as a valuable national asset.

The services of late Sartaj Aziz for Pakistan will always be remembered, the prime minister remarked.