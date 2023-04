ISLAMABAD, Apr 29 (APP): A third batch of 97 Pakistani nationals from Port Sudan arrived at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi from Jeddah via C-130 aircraft of Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

“The government of Pakistan will continue to facilitate the safe return of stranded Pakistanis,” Foreign Office spokesperson on Saturday posted on her Twitter handle.

Third batch of 97 Pakistani nationals from Port Sudan has arrived at JIA, Karachi via Jeddah aboard PAF aircraft C-130. Government of Pakistan will continue to facilitate the safe return of stranded Pakistanis. pic.twitter.com/leTuhqq30Q — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) April 29, 2023