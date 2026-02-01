92 Indian-sponsored terrorists killed, including three suicide bombers: ISPR

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Feb 01 (APP): Displaying unwavering courage and professional excellence, the Security Forces and law enforcement agencies successfully thwarted the nefarious designs of Indian-sponsored Fitna al Hindustan terrorists and killed 92 terrorists, including three suicide bombers.

“Our valiant troops carried out engagement of terrorists with precision and after prolong, intense and daring clearance operation across Balochistan, sent 92 terrorists including three suicide bombers to hell, ensuring security and protection of local populace,” a news release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

“Tragically, during clearance operations and intense standoffs, 15 brave sons of soil, having fought gallantly, made the ultimate sacrifice and embraced shahadat,” the news release said.

Terrorists of Indian sponsored Fitna al Hindustan attempted to disturb peace of Balochistan by conducting multiple terrorist activities around Quetta, Mastung, Nushki, Dalbandin, Kharan, Panjgur, Tump, Gwadar and Pasni, it further said.

“On behest of their foreign masters, these cowardly acts of terrorism were aimed at disrupting the lives of local populace and development of Balochistan by targeting innocent civilians in District Gwadar and Kharan, wherein, terrorists maliciously targeted 18 innocent civilians (including women, children, elderly and labours) who embraced Shahadat,” the news release said.

Sanitization operations in these areas are being continuously conducted and the instigators, perpetrators, facilitators and abettors of these heinous and cowardly acts, targeting innocent civilians and Law Enforcement Agencies personals, will be brought to Justice.

Intelligence reports have unequivocally confirmed that the attacks were orchestrated and directed by terrorists ring leaders operating from outside Pakistan, who were in direct communication with the terrorists throughout the incident.

Earlier on 30 January, 41 terrorists of Fitna al Hindustan and Fitna al Khwarij were killed in Panjgur and Harnai. With these successful operations in last two days, the total number of terrorists killed in the ongoing operations in Balochistan has reached *one hundred and thirty three*.

“Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored terrorist found in the area. Relentless Counter Terrorism campaign under vision “Azm e Istehkam” (as approved by Federal Apex Committee on National Action Plan) by Security Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out menace of foreign sponsored and supported terrorism from the country,” the news release further said.