9 new private member bills introduced in Senate

ISLAMABAD, Dec 01 (APP): As many as nine new private member bills including the Pakistan Psychological Council Bill, 2025, the Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Bill, 2025, the Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (Regulation) Bill, 2025, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (Amendment) Bill, 2025, the Islamabad Capital Territory (Prohibition of Plastic Book Covers) Bill, 2025, the Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2025, the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (Amendment) Bill, 2025 and the Legal Practitioners and Bar Councils (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025] were introduced in Senate on Monday.

The bills were introduced by Senators Kamran Murtaza, Ansuha Rahman Ahmad Khan, Sarmad Ali, Sherry Rehman, Mohammad Abdul Qadir and Shahadat Awan in the House.

Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani referred all the bills to the concerned standing committees for detailed deliberation after not opposing by the treasury benches.

Meanwhile, the Chairman also referred a bill to reserve special seats for deserving persons in Universities and Higher Education Institutions [The Reservation of Special Seats for Deserving Persons in Universities Bill, 2025], as passed by the National Assembly to the concerned standing committee.

The bill was moved by Senator Kamran Murtaza in the House.