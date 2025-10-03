8,986 out of 10,636 cases disposed of between March 2011 to Sept 2025

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 03 (APP): The Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances has released its report for September, 2025 according to which 113 cases have been disposed of during the month under report.

The statistical data of receipt/ disposal of cases of alleged enforced disappearances from March 2011 to September 2025 indicates that the Commission received 10,636 cases out of which 8,986 cases have been disposed of, while 1,650 cases are under investigation.

The disposal of cases works out to be 84.48% consequent to investigation of cases. Regional Office of the Commission at Quetta deals with the cases pertaining to the province of Balochistan, and 14 missing persons have returned home during September, 2025.

Under the dynamic leadership of its new Chairman Justice (Retd) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah, the Commission has not only disposed of 289 cases during three months from July-September, @ 96 cases per month, but also a number of steps have been taken for the welfare of families of missing persons. For this purpose, a Cell has been set up in the Commission providing relief to families by addressing matters such as the issuance of Form B of children of missing persons and the grant of pension to families of missing persons, who happen to be Government servants.

Necessary directions have also been issued to the highest-level officers in the Federal/ Provincial Governments for the provision of assistance to families in education, health and other issues.

A well-defined plan is being worked out in collaboration with all concerned departments for continued assistance in such cases, which are under investigation in the Commission and even not yet been declared as “enforced disappearance” by the Commission.