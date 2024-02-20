82 independent MNAs-elect submit affidavits joining SIC

ISLAMABAD, Feb 20 (APP): The Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) submitted on Tuesday 32 additional affidavits from successful independent candidates, who joined the party to the Election Commission, bringing the total to 82.

Sahibzada Hamid Raza, MNA and chief of SIC, has submitted the affidavits of these independent candidates for the National Assembly. Further affidavits for additional MNAs will be submitted on Wednesday.

The head of the Sunni Ittehad Council told media that the affidavits of victorious independent candidates for provincial assemblies will be submitted soon. Furthermore, he indicated that a priority list for reserved seats will be submitted in due time.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is continuing to hear petitions submitted by candidates from 40 constituencies.

These petitions pertain to the results of National Assembly and four Provincial Assembly constituencies. Additionally, the ECP has established a facilitation centre for registering complaints at its premises in Islamabad.