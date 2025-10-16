80-Year of Operations FAO reiterates support for Pakistan’s food systems, climate resilience, & youth empowerment

- Advertisement -

Mudassar Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, Oct 16 (APP): As the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) celebrates its 80th anniversary and World Food Day 2025, it reaffirmed the commitment to support Pakistan’s efforts toward food security, sustainable agriculture, and climate resilience.

In an interview with Associated Press of Pakistan, FAO Officer In Charge, James Robert Okoth, dilated on the country’s progress, current challenges, and UN’s joint strategies to ensure access to safe and nutritious food for people.

FAO’s Mission and Role in Pakistan James Robert Okoth said the FAO is a leading technical agency that supports agriculture, fisheries, and natural resource management to strengthen food systems globally. “FAO works with the Government of Pakistan and other member countries to develop standards that address trans-boundary animal diseases, pests, and other disruptions in the agriculture sector,” he added.

The goal, he said, is not just to ensure sufficient food production but also to improve nutritional quality.

Food Security and Malnutrition: The Distribution Challenge

While Pakistan produces enough food to feed its population, Okoth noted that the real challenge lies in distribution and access. “The Malnutrition issue is not only about food quantity but also about nutrition and dietary practices,” he said.

He emphasized for adopting a systems-based approach that connects food production, storage, marketing, and consumption. “We are working with the government and local communities to promote healthy eating habits and balanced diets,” he added.

FAO is collaborating with other UN agencies to tackle interlinked issues such as nutrition, climate change, and sustainability. “A coordinated approach is necessary to improve health and nutrition outcomes,” Okoth said.

Working Together: UN Agencies’ Collaborative Role

On inter-agency cooperation, Okoth highlighted that nutrition is a multi-sectoral concern, requiring collective efforts. “We work closely with WFP, UNICEF, WHO, IFAD, and UN Women,” he said. “Even agencies not directly linked to agriculture contribute meaningfully. For example, UN Women supports programs that empower women and youth, both key players in achieving food security.”

Okoth said empowering women farmers and youth entrepreneurs can help drive productivity and innovation in agriculture. “Their participation strengthens the social and economic foundations of rural communities,” he added.

Addressing Climate Challenges Through Early Action

Pakistan’s exposure to floods, droughts, and other natural disasters continues to threaten its agriculture sector. Okoth said FAO is supporting the government in anticipatory action and early warning systems to prepare for climate-related shocks.

“For every dollar invested in preparedness, around eight dollars are saved in response costs,” he said. FAO is helping introduce climate-resilient farming techniques, strengthening recovery programs, and guiding the use of geo-spatial tools for appropriate land management.

Okoth said that FAO collaborates with research institutions to develop adaptive crop varieties and livestock breeds suited for changing weather patterns. “Our focus is to bring global best practices and technologies to local communities

to improve resilience,” he added.

Empowering Youth and Women in Agriculture

FAO’s initiatives in Pakistan place strong emphasis on youth engagement and women’s empowerment. “The future of agriculture depends on young people and women,” Okoth said.

He noted that FAO is working to make agriculture more appealing and accessible. “Digital tools and mobile technology are transforming opportunities for rural women and youth,” he said. “Through e-commerce platforms, female farmers and artisans can now reach wider markets without leaving their communities.”

He added that the goal is to redefine agriculture as a profession of choice, offering dignity and innovation, rather than being seen as a last resort.

FAO’s Future Vision for Pakistan

As FAO enters its next decade, Okoth said the organization is focusing on transforming the agri-food system as a whole rather than through isolated interventions. “Fragmented efforts have limited impact. We need an integrated approach that connects farmers, traders, processors, and consumers,” he said.

Under the UN Joint Programme on Agri-Food Systems, FAO, WFP, UNICEF, IFAD, and other agencies are collaborating to address food production, distribution, and nutrition-sensitive agriculture.

Okoth also highlighted FAO’s focus on digitalization and data-driven decision-making to improve food safety and strengthen Pakistan’s position in global markets. “We aim to ensure that Pakistan’s agricultural exports meet international standards and remain competitive,” he said.

World Food Day 2025: A Call for Collective Action

On the occasion of World Food Day 2025, Okoth reflected on the importance of shared responsibility. “This year’s theme, ‘Hand in Hand for Better Food and Better Future’, reflects FAO’s mission,” he said. “It reminds us that governments, UN agencies, and communities must work together to produce safe, sustainable, and nutritious food for everyone.”

He added that FAO’s 80-year journey is a reminder of how far global food systems have come — and how much more needs to be done to ensure food security and nutrition for all.

Closing Note

As FAO looks ahead, its focus in Pakistan remains clear: improving food systems, addressing climate challenges, empowering youth and women, and promoting sustainable agricultural growth.

“World Food Day is not just a celebration,” Okoth said, “it is a reminder that food security is a shared goal, and collective action is the only way forward.”