80 pc construction work of Cardiac hospital Quetta completed

ISLAMABAD, Apr 25 (APP):The Balochistan government is all set to complete 120-bed Quetta Cardiac Hospital within the stipulated time period as 80 per cent construction work has already been done, said a senior officer on Friday.

Talking to APP, he said the time frame set for completion of the hospital was January 2022 and it was expected that it would be fully functional by the start of next year as the government had already approved funds for procurement of required machinery.

The officer said the project was initiated in 2019 after Prime Minister Imran Khan laid its foundation. The initiative was taken in collaboration with the government of United Arab Emirate (UAE). He added that it had capacity to treat hundreds of patients on daily basis.

The governmnet has also approved an amendment to the composition of the Board of

Governors of the Cardiac Hospital Quetta and to rename the centre as Sheikh Salman bin Zayed Al Nahyan Institute of Cardiology.

He said currently, the cardiac patients were being referred to the different hospitals of the country, which was putting extra burden on those facilities and causing problem to the locals, as well.

He said the provincial government was striving to extend best healthcare facilities to the people at their doorstep.

The provincial government has upgraded eight district headquarters hospitals to teaching level hospitals in order to ensure provision of best healthcare facilities to the masses.

He said a cardiology center would also be established in every teaching hospitals of the province.