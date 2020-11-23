8 Trauma centers to be set up across Attock: SAPM

Attock, Nov 23 (APP): Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Syed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari here on Monday expressed that to provide better emergency services to the victims of road fatalities on inter district and inter province routes, as many as eight state-of-the-art trauma centers would be established across the Attock.

He was addressing on the eve of ground breaking ceremony of the first trauma center at tehsil headquarters hospital (THQ) Fatehjang on Monday. The 16 bedded state-of-the-art trauma centre would be established in two months short time with an allocation of Rs 15 million.

The other trauma centers would be established along with GT road, near Islamabad- Peshawar motorway and under construction China Pakistan economic corridor.

Talking to media persons, Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari has said that trauma centre in Fatehjang would prove to be highly efficient for providing first aid to the injured in case of emergency in the area.

He added that as the Fatehjang is located at strategic location being at cross roads of various routes, this centre would be nodal point having first-aid and emergency facilities for the commuters travelling on Rawalpindi- Kohat road, Islamabad- Peshawar motorway proposed ring road and CPEC.

He said that fatality ratio in road accidents in Attock district especially roads passing through Fatehjang is alarmingly high as it takes hours to rush critical injured to the main city hospitals located in Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

He added that there was dire need of establishing freestanding emergency centers on main highways of the city to save precious lives as most of the road accidents victims died on way to major hospitals as the cities in Attock district have no proper trauma facilities.

He said that best treatment facilities should be made available to the thousands of commuters. She said that best treatment facilities would be provided in trauma centre set up with the funds provided by the Punjab government.

He said his government was determined to provide more and more health care facilities to the people and similar trauma centres would be set up in other cities of the district.

He said that the project of beautification of Fatehjang city and expansion of Fatehjang-Kohat road would be completed during current fiscal year.

Later Zulfikar Bukhari also visited the proposed Jinnah park venue where he was briefed by deputy commissioner Ali Annan Qammar about the project.

He informed that earlier this huge piece of land was utilized as dumping point of the garbage and with the initiative of the district government; the land would be converted in to park where jogging track would also be established. On this occasion, Zulfikar Bukhari has announced that federal government would provide necessary funds for execution of the project.