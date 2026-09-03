8-Month-Old Girl abducted outside Islamabad Hospital rescued within hours, ICT Police hold three including two women

ISLAMABAD, Sep 03 (APP):An eight-month-old girl allegedly abducted from outside a government hospital in Sector G-6/2 was safely recovered within a short time, while Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police arrested three suspects, including two women, on Thursday.

An official told APP on Thursday that a case was registered at Aabpara Police Station under Section 364-A of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) on the complaint of the infant’s mother, Yasmeen.

According to the FIR, Yasmeen was at the government hospital in Sector G-6/2 with her eight-month-old daughter, who was receiving treatment there.

She told police that she was sitting outside the hospital with her daughter at around 4am when she fell asleep. When she woke up, she found the child missing.

The mother searched for her daughter and made inquiries in the surrounding area but could not find her. Suspecting that an unidentified person had abducted the infant, she approached the police.

Following the report, SP City Zone Dr Ayaz Hussain immediately constituted a police team under the supervision of Aabpara SHO Zulfiqar Ali to trace and recover the child.

The police team used modern technology and human intelligence and succeeded in locating and safely recovering the eight-month-old girl within a short time.

Police also arrested three suspects, including two women, in connection with the abduction, while further investigation is underway.

The infant’s family expressed gratitude to Islamabad Police for its quick action and the safe recovery of the child.

SSP Operations Syed Qazi Ali Raza said Islamabad Police had a zero-tolerance policy towards crimes against women and children.

He said the protection of citizens’ lives and property, particularly the safety of women and children, remained among the top priorities of Islamabad Police.